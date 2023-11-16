Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.36

Shares of Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.36 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01). Harvest Minerals shares last traded at GBX 1.05 ($0.01), with a volume of 7,682 shares changing hands.

Harvest Minerals Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.10. The company has a market cap of £1.93 million, a PE ratio of -287.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 4.99.

About Harvest Minerals

Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. It holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project comprising 12 mineral claims located in Brazil; and the Miriri Phosphate project consisting of seven mineral rights spanning an area of total 6,112 hectares located in the State of Pernambuco.

