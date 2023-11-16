Head-To-Head Survey: CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD) versus Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY)

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) and Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CaliberCos and Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CaliberCos $88.46 million 0.23 $2.02 million N/A N/A Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria $825.69 million 0.56 $245.67 million $4.68 1.66

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has higher revenue and earnings than CaliberCos.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CaliberCos 0 0 0 0 N/A Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CaliberCos and Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.2% of CaliberCos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.2% of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CaliberCos and Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CaliberCos N/A N/A N/A Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria 33.57% 14.19% 6.22%

Summary

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria beats CaliberCos on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CaliberCos

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group. Our funds include investment vehicles focused primarily on real estate, private equity, and debt facilities. Additional information can be found at Caliberco.com and CaliberFunds.co.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments. It is also involved in the management, development, and ownership of shopping malls, office buildings, and hotels; sale of grain derivatives, such as flour and oil; production and sale of corps, such as soybean, sugarcane, wheat, corn, oilseed, and sunflower, as well as sorghum and peanuts; and breeding, purchasing, and/or fattening of cattle for sale to slaughterhouses and supermarkets. In addition, it leases its farms to third parties for agriculture, cattle breeding, and seed production; and offers agricultural services. Further, it manages, develops, and owns 15 shopping malls, 6 office buildings, and 3 hotels. The company was incorporated in 1936 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

