Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) PT Lowered to $16.00

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HR. Barclays decreased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. BTIG Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.22.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HR

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $14.75 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.50.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.57). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -172.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 161.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $229,000.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.