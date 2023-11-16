HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of HilleVax from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get HilleVax alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HilleVax

HilleVax Price Performance

HLVX stock opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.11. HilleVax has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $22.21.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.11. Analysts anticipate that HilleVax will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HilleVax

In other news, insider Astrid Borkowski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,509. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HilleVax

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLVX. Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HilleVax in the second quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HilleVax in the 1st quarter valued at $30,096,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in HilleVax by 328.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 270,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 207,241 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in HilleVax by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 120,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 33,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in HilleVax by 47.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HilleVax

(Get Free Report)

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.