HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) VP Sells $363,532.32 in Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) VP Steven M. Bradford sold 9,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $363,532.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,786.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HNI Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE HNI opened at $39.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. HNI Co. has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $39.87.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.29. HNI had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $711.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HNI Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HNI by 12.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,420,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,100,000 after buying an additional 836,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in HNI by 34.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,124,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,153,000 after purchasing an additional 545,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HNI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,935,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in HNI by 27.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,600,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,104,000 after purchasing an additional 340,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HNI by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,530,000 after purchasing an additional 257,833 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HNI. Benchmark boosted their target price on HNI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded HNI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

