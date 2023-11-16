Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $335.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $341.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $339.57.

NYSE:HD opened at $308.24 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 106,558 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,535 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 396,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $119,801,000 after acquiring an additional 13,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

