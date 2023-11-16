Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $341.00 to $340.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $339.57.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $308.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $308.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $299.49 and a 200-day moving average of $306.48. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Home Depot by 99,916.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,356,404,000 after buying an additional 869,450,462 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,137,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,764,896,000 after acquiring an additional 878,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,381,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,005,347,000 after acquiring an additional 246,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Home Depot by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Home Depot by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,718,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,638,916,000 after acquiring an additional 925,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

