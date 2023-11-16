Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Cut to $340.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Guggenheim from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Home Depot from $341.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $339.57.

HD stock opened at $308.24 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

