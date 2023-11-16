Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $360.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $339.57.

Get Home Depot alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $308.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 106,558 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,535 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% during the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 396,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $119,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 75,489 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.