HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Stock Position Lifted by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 11.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 10.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 40.1% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $38.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.76. The company has a market cap of $154.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $42.47.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $34.11 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 24.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.70%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.58) to GBX 820 ($10.07) in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 675 ($8.29) to GBX 722 ($8.87) in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 800 ($9.82) to GBX 825 ($10.13) in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $811.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

