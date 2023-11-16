Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.86.

HUBG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Hub Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hub Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hub Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $76.11 on Friday. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $104.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.22). Hub Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Hub Group by 57.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Hub Group by 37.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

