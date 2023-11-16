Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,117 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.54% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $49,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII opened at $234.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $188.51 and a one year high of $241.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.63.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total transaction of $350,416.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,349.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total transaction of $73,129.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total transaction of $350,416.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,349.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,302 shares of company stock worth $727,686. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.67.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

