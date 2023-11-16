IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target Cut to $8.00

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

IGMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.89.

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $344.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of -0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.50. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $27.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGMS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 370.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

