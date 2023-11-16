IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target Cut to $8.00

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
IGMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.89.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IGMS
IGM Biosciences Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IGM Biosciences
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGMS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 370.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IGM Biosciences Company Profile
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than IGM Biosciences
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Buffett’s latest portfolio additions, trims, and cuts in Q3
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- 5 reasons TJX Companies will hit new highs in 2024
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Game-changing news for Ambarella puts the market in reversal
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.