Insider Buying: OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) CEO Acquires 95,000 Shares of Stock

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew W. Foehr bought 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $405,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,427,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,367,214.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:OABI opened at $4.64 on Thursday. OmniAb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $539.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of -0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OABI shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OmniAb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OABI. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in OmniAb during the first quarter worth approximately $384,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of OmniAb in the first quarter valued at $1,341,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OmniAb in the first quarter valued at $543,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of OmniAb in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of OmniAb in the first quarter valued at $6,478,000. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

