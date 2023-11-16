Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CEO Sells $932,500.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $932,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,363,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 26th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $854,500.00.
- On Thursday, October 12th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $945,500.00.
- On Thursday, September 28th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $917,500.00.
- On Thursday, September 14th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $909,500.00.
- On Thursday, August 31st, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $870,500.00.
- On Thursday, August 17th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $777,000.00.
Coursera Price Performance
COUR stock opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have issued reports on COUR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Coursera from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.45.
Read Our Latest Report on Coursera
About Coursera
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
Featured Articles
