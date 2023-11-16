Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CEO Sells $932,500.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $932,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,363,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coursera alerts:

On Thursday, October 26th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $854,500.00.

On Thursday, October 12th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $945,500.00.

On Thursday, September 28th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $917,500.00.

On Thursday, September 14th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $909,500.00.

On Thursday, August 31st, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $870,500.00.

On Thursday, August 17th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $777,000.00.

Coursera Price Performance

COUR stock opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Coursera by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Coursera in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Coursera by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Coursera during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COUR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Coursera from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

Read Our Latest Report on Coursera

About Coursera

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.