Insider Selling: RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Director Sells 39,594 Shares of Stock

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 39,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $390,792.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,585.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RLJ opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.72.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of RLJ Lodging Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,218,000 after buying an additional 518,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,447 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,057,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,518,000 after acquiring an additional 32,318 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,482,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,766,000 after acquiring an additional 60,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,366,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,686,000 after purchasing an additional 63,703 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RLJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Read Our Latest Report on RLJ

About RLJ Lodging Trust

(Get Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.