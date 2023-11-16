Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) COO Sells $535,350.00 in Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.07, for a total transaction of $535,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,663,428.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of NSP opened at $111.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.63 and a 200-day moving average of $107.72. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $93.56 and a one year high of $131.09. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Insperity

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 466,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,549,000 after buying an additional 92,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth about $583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

