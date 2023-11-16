Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.07% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $25,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $80.18 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.23 and a 1 year high of $95.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.13.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.29%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.43.

In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 4,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $329,226.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,713,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $329,226.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,713,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 21,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $1,964,617.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 988,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,365,353.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 556,057 shares of company stock worth $48,819,378 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

