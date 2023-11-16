Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,063,000 after buying an additional 135,125 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 608,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,548,000 after purchasing an additional 18,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,678,000 after purchasing an additional 142,313 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 289,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,778,000 after purchasing an additional 26,380 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 22,807 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYE opened at $74.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $533.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.60. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $82.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.54.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.