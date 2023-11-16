Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Second Half Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 65,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPHD opened at $39.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average of $40.42. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $46.29.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

