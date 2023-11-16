iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000.

IQLT opened at $35.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $31.85 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.88.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

