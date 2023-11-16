iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,523 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $28,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after buying an additional 42,207,421 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 432.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,929,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,876,000 after buying an additional 22,684,182 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,897,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,693,000 after buying an additional 358,094 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,211,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,939,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,427,000 after purchasing an additional 301,825 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $246.60 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $206.23 and a 52 week high of $252.93. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.85.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

