James Stewart Gantt Sells 3,042 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Manhattan Associates Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $221.33 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.43 and a fifty-two week high of $224.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.49. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.84 and a beta of 1.51.
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.06% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.33.
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.
