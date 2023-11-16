Jeffrey Scott Guy Sells 18,681 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 18,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $462,728.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,122.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, September 7th, Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 20,584 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $518,922.64.

On Monday, August 21st, Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 10,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $324,100.00.

DOCN stock opened at $27.27 on Thursday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $51.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.88, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth approximately $7,029,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth approximately $762,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 15.2% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 86,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 11.3% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 95.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 28,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DigitalOcean from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on DigitalOcean from $52.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

