Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 328 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,887 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. FMR LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,963,656 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $766,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 143.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,897,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $103,169,000 after buying an additional 2,296,114 shares in the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1,498.1% in the 1st quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 1,694,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,655 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth $21,493,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on RRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Range Resources from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Range Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.05.

Range Resources Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of RRC stock opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.09. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Range Resources had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $648.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,779.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

