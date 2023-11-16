Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,705,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,896 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $112,133,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,424,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,205 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 646.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,233 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:FNF opened at $44.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.29. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.42.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.01%. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 74.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,786 shares in the company, valued at $15,298,372.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNF. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FNF

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.