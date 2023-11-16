Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.06% of CION Investment worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in CION Investment in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in CION Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in CION Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in CION Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CION Investment by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CION Investment Stock Performance

CION opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40. CION Investment Co. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.33.

CION Investment Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.37%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CION Investment from $9.75 to $10.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

