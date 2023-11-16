Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 8.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ stock opened at $53.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.46%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In related news, Director Johan Torgeby purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,735.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading

