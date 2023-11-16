Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,928 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 59.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,093.8% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 332,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 304,368 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 127.4% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 45,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 25,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on WBD. Benchmark reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 1.1 %

WBD opened at $10.56 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

