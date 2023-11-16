Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at €29.06 ($31.25) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €29.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of €32.15. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of €28.24 ($30.37) and a fifty-two week high of €35.51 ($38.18).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, dairy, and beer and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

