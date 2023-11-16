Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, dairy, and beer and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.
