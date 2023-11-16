Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Lakeland Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LAKE opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04. Lakeland Industries has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $16.07. The company has a market capitalization of $103.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $33.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.80 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 4.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Industries

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 64.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the third quarter worth $26,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

