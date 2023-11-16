Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) EVP Sells $793,049.40 in Stock

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $793,049.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $195.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.35. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.92 and a 1-year high of $210.86.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth $96,738,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,675,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,743,000 after buying an additional 508,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,604,000 after buying an additional 302,002 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 744,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,885,000 after acquiring an additional 266,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth about $41,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LECO. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.