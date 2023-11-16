Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Magic Software Enterprises from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

MGIC stock opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. Magic Software Enterprises has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average is $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $137.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.30 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 7.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 50.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

