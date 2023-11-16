MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Short Interest Update

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 491,600 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the October 15th total of 442,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 176,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Monday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketWise

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,035,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,107.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 34,285 shares of company stock worth $55,578 and have sold 172,547 shares worth $239,095. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in MarketWise by 39.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MarketWise by 5.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,300 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MarketWise by 1.5% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 474,822 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in MarketWise by 85.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,255 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in MarketWise by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,125 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise Stock Performance

Shares of MarketWise stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. MarketWise has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88.

MarketWise Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

MarketWise Company Profile

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

