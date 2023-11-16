Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,819,025,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 54,632.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,856,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,127,241,000 after purchasing an additional 18,822,033 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $188,566,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,444,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $111,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,487,335.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,385,154.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $111,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,487,335.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,000 shares of company stock worth $3,653,840. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $57.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of -129.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.45.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -54.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Marvell Technology

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.