McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stake Lessened by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 74.7% during the second quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 52,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 22,405 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 70,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.5% during the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 41,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $225,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

MKC opened at $65.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,707.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

