Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,407 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $14,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 28,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $287,330.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,570.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $287,330.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,570.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $892,435.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,378.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,942 shares of company stock valued at $10,297,592. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $74.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.06. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.41 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

