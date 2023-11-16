Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $14.85 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,434 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $14,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $13,095,780,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $94.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.52. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $123.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.37%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWKS. Barclays downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.88.

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,699 shares of company stock worth $6,118,301 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

