Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 499 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in OneMain by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60,428 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in OneMain by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 20,646 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMF. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

OneMain Stock Performance

OMF stock opened at $39.02 on Thursday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $48.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day moving average is $40.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.28 million. OneMain had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 22.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.80%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

