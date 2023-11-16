Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 5,700 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in FirstService were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 24.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 80.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 41.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FirstService from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank cut their target price on FirstService from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FirstService from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

FSV stock opened at $153.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $163.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

