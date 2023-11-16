Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 822,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,389 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.17% of Genworth Financial worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 23,663 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 589,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,834 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.02. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

