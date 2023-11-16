Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,640 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of Signet Jewelers worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,370,000 after purchasing an additional 31,035 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,336,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,099,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,037,000 after acquiring an additional 103,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,610,000 after acquiring an additional 42,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,026,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,857,000 after acquiring an additional 294,500 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $81.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.11. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $57.10 and a 1-year high of $84.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day moving average is $71.18.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.47%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SIG shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stash Ptak sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $57,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.84, for a total transaction of $748,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 997,740 shares in the company, valued at $74,670,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $57,486.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,113 shares of company stock worth $6,287,907. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

