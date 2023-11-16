Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,222 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 5,688 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 799 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $61.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $79.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.54.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LPX. Truist Financial cut their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $87,975.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,479.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

