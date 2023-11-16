Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 7,721 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,721 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 15,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $3,102,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $1,021,000. Institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $76.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.46. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $82.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.96 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.14.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 330,604 shares in the company, valued at $21,760,355.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $3,097,800. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

