Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires New Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 255,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 15.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Horizon by 22.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in First Horizon by 10.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,189 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in First Horizon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in First Horizon by 3,619.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Stock Up 1.4 %

First Horizon stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.97. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $24.92.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.16 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush raised First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FHN

First Horizon Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.