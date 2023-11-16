MongoDB Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 23,831 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,157% compared to the average daily volume of 1,056 put options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDB shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on MongoDB from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on MongoDB from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on MongoDB from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on MongoDB from $421.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.65.

Shares of MDB opened at $392.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of -113.46 and a beta of 1.16. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $137.70 and a 12 month high of $439.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $353.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $423.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.93 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total transaction of $177,368.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total transaction of $177,368.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 134,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $43,844,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,357,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,484 shares of company stock valued at $101,547,167. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,177,000 after purchasing an additional 27,331 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,433,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,302,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

