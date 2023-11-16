MongoDB Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 36,130 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,077% compared to the typical volume of 1,660 call options.

MongoDB Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MDB stock opened at $392.58 on Thursday. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $137.70 and a 12-month high of $439.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $353.66 and its 200 day moving average is $355.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.46 and a beta of 1.16.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $423.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.93 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. Research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on MDB shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $421.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.01, for a total value of $395,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 535,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,684,278.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.01, for a total value of $395,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 535,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,684,278.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.50, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,201,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,851,430.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,484 shares of company stock worth $101,547,167 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 101,056.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,988,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,350,000 after buying an additional 1,986,767 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,313,000 after buying an additional 897,911 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $147,735,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at $89,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

