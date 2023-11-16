Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,581 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $46,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,693 shares in the company, valued at $863,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 712 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total transaction of $349,157.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,881 shares in the company, valued at $58,788,443.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $12,620,019. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR stock opened at $547.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $336.63 and a 1 year high of $595.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $464.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.48.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

