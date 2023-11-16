Morgan Colby Wood Sells 25,000 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCTGet Free Report) Director Morgan Colby Wood sold 25,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $804,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,960.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PRCT stock opened at $32.92 on Thursday. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $47.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after buying an additional 31,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRCT shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

