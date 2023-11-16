Morgan Colby Wood Sells 25,000 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) Director Morgan Colby Wood sold 25,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $804,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,960.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

PRCT stock opened at $32.92 on Thursday. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $47.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after buying an additional 31,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRCT shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Further Reading

