Morgan Stanley Boosts Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Price Target to $480.00

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $480.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $429.00 to $449.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $452.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Everest Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $449.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $408.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $456.57.

Everest Group stock opened at $390.02 on Wednesday. Everest Group has a twelve month low of $312.28 and a twelve month high of $410.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $387.35. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $14.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.18 by $3.96. Everest Group had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Equities analysts expect that Everest Group will post 53.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

